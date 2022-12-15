Benjamin “Pop” Franklin Windsor, 86, of Bridgewater, formerly of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Pop was born January 1, 1936, in Croom, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Windsor, his son, John Windsor and two daughters in law, Carol and Toni Windsor.
Pop retired from the University of Maryland after 37 years as a Supervisor of Agronomy. He was a lifetime motorcycle enthusiast, riding well into his 80’s. He was a loyal friend to everyone who knew him and never met a stranger. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures such as keeping in touch with close friends and most importantly, spending time with his great-grandchildren. He played hard and loved even harder. Family was always his greatest medicine.
Pop is survived by his wife, Alda Minnick Windsor, whom he shared 22 years of marriage with. Also surviving are his children, Benjamin Windsor of Herndon, PA, Janet Windsor of Maryland, Dale Windsor of Dayton, VA, and Paul Windsor and wife, Cindy, of Bridgewater, VA; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; niece, Sally Jett; daughter in law, Nikki Windsor.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Billy Curry and Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Both services will be held at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com
