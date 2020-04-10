Bennett (Ben) M. Pollner, 78, of Rockingham, Va., went home in peace to his Messiah Jesus on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Milton and Anna Pollner, both deceased, as the youngest of three sons. He made the Harrisonburg area his home in 1981.
Ben leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years, Jan Wallace Pollner; his daughter, Amanda Painter and his son-in-law, Brad Painter, of Luray, Va.; his daughter, Shayna Pollner of Rockingham, Va., and a brother, Joel Pollner of Doylestown, Pa. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Irwin Pollner of Bergenfield, N.J.
Ben’s mortal body was lovingly laid to rest at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird, Va. in a private family ceremony, in full and certain assurance of the future resurrection of the dead to eternal life.
Memorial gifts may be sent to In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357.
