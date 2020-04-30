Bennett Turk Newman, also known as “Tillie”, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community, Bridgewater, Va., where she had resided since 2012. She was 97 years old. Throughout her life she lived primarily in Harrisonburg and Bridgewater, Va. She was born in Bridgewater at “The Willows” on Jan. 26, 1923, the daughter of Charles Albert Turk and Agnes Whitmore Turk.
Bennett graduated from Bridgewater High School and Dunsmore Business College in Staunton, Va. She was married for 62 years to her loving husband, Ralph S. Newman Jr., who passed away in 2009.
In her earlier years, she was employed by Rocco Enterprises. Later she worked as a secretary at Harrisonburg High School and Farm Credit Office but most of her years were spent as a devoted homemaker. She was an active member of Asbury Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class.
Bennett loved to entertain and always enjoyed meeting new people. She had friends from many different walks of life. She loved to plan outings and activities for family members and friends. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of baking cookies, creating houses out of large boxes, and climbing the willow tree while visiting their grandparents.
Bennett is survived by her sister, Sarah Bettie Diamondidis and two brothers-in-law, Danny Diamondidis and M. Douglas Newman. Also surviving are two children: Brenda N. Hall and husband, Roger A. Hall, of Harrisonburg, and Agnes N. Morrisette and husband, Philip G. Morrisette, of Waynesboro. Her grandchildren are: Patrick A. Morrisette, Angie M. McWhorter, Elizabeth S. Puette and Jordan B. Southern. She also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Justin McWhorter, Dylan McWhorter, Oliver Puette and 17 nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death were her sisters, Anna Margaret Brown, Eleanor W. Turk, Bernice T. Lawson and a brother, James Turk; brothers-in-law, Alton Lawson, Duane Brown, Durwood Whitmore, Frank Bontz, E. Dale Newman; sisters-in-law, Clarissa Newman, Wanda Whitmore, Jeanne Bontz, Phyllis Newman; and two nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank her friends and neighbors whose relationships gave her much happiness. They are also grateful for the caring, compassionate staff at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
There will be a private burial service at Oak Lawn Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Catalyst for Ministry Campaign of Asbury United Methodist Church, 205 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
