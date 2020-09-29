Bennie Elwood Eppard
Bennie Elwood Eppard, 83, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 28, 2020, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton. He was born July 30, 1937, in Rockingham County, Va., to the late Willie Brill Eppard and Ina Florene Breeden Eppard.
On Feb. 13, 1960, he married Thelma Clarine Shifflett Eppard, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is further survived by daughter, Rita Stoddard and husband, Danny; grandson, Brian Stoddard and wife, Heather, and their children, Blake and Landon; honorary grandson, Daniel Beasley; foster sister, Donna Samuels and husband, Pete, and their children, Krista and her son, Chase, Billy and his children, Layla and Noah.
Mr. Eppard started working at age 13 mixing mud for brick, block and plaster for the walls at the new Elkton High School. He started working for H.E. Mason building homes at the age of 15. Bennie worked for Coakley’s Cabinet Shop and in 1988 started his own company, BenDanCo Construction Inc., with son-in-law, Danny Stoddard. Mr. Eppard was a NRA member and master electrician, carpenter and plumber and he attended Furnace United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Elk Run Cemetery.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The family would like to thank the staff at Journey’s Crossing for their kind and considerate care of Bennie.
