Bennie Franklin Williams
Bennie Franklin Williams, 74, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH. He was born May 16, 1946, in Timberville, Va., and was a son of the late Wilmer V. “Red” and Elsie J. Sirk Williams.
Bennie worked for JMU in the vending department. He was a member at Flat Rock Church of the Brethren, an avid outdoorsman, and loved NASCAR.
On Feb. 14, 2012, he married the former Judy Emswiler, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Rebecca Myers of Richmond, Va.; one stepson, J.W. Campbell of Broadway; one brother, Allen T. “Tommy” Williams of Broadway; one sister, Nancy W. Smith of Fulks Run and two grandchildren, Christopher Myers and Madelyn Myers.
One sister, Janet W. Smith; and two brothers, Beverly V. Williams and Charles David Williams, preceded him in death.
Pastor Charlie Comer will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday at Flat Rock Cemetery near Forestville.
Friends may view Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the funeral home and cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg- Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
