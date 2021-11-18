Benny C. Howdyshell, of Rockingham, departed this life Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. He was born Nov. 9, 1962, in Harrisonburg and grew up in Briery Branch.
Some people know Benny from his years of work at the former Wampler Foods in Hinton. Others remember him as “The Pizza Man” on Carlton Street in Harrisonburg, or as an honorary firefighter at Clover Hill Fire Dept. Benny enjoyed his work, but his heart was always in dairy farming. Benny never saw a cow he didn’t want to milk or a tractor he didn’t want to drive. He never met a stranger, and conversation with him always came around to the topic of farming.
Benny was preceded in death by parents, Charles (Junior) and Dorothy (Beck) Howdyshell and Norlyn Driver Sr. Surviving are stepsons, Philip and Christopher Gooden; mom, Shirley Driver; sisters, Donna (Driver) Garrett, Donna (Howdyshell) Click (Gary), Connie Howdyshell (Paul Gann), Sallie (Driver) Golladay (Michael), Christina (Driver) Catt (Dennis); brothers, Danny Howdyshell and Norlyn Driver Jr. Benny will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, special friend, Lora Huffman and special caregiver, Leslie Neff, who gave Benny a wonderful home at her Bare Foot Farm for the past eight months.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.