Benny James “Dick” Sonifrank, 77, of Broadway, Va., died July 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 29, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Jessie James and Ruth Pauline Reedy Sonifrank.
Dick retired from Pilgrims Pride one month lacking 40 years of work. He was a hardworking, loving father. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and his chickens (silkies).
Surviving are his companion of 38 years, Kathy Mongold of Broadway; two sons, Benny James Sonifrank Jr. and wife, Leslie, and Buddy Blair Sonifrank and wife, Patricia, of Broadway; one brother, Johnny Sonifrank of Timberville; four sisters, Mamie Mongold and husband, Buddy, of Broadway, Jane Mitchell and husband, Wayne, of Harrisonburg, Phyllis Dove and husband, Delmas, of Criders and Betty Wiseman of California; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; 24 stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and his two chihuahuas, Lily and Logi, who were his pride and joy.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Andrew Sonifrank; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Brandon Reedy and Tyler Dove.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
