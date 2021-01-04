Benny Lee Bowman, 84, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. He was born May 3, 1936, in Woodstock, Va., and was the son of the late Alvin William and Olive Lee Hollar Bowman.
Mr. Bowman graduated from Edinburg High School, class of 1955. He was employed with Nielsen Construction and later worked for the Town of Shenandoah. He was a member of the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church, Massanutten Hunting Club and life member of the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Department.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Golda Catherine Kibler Bowman; sons, Danny Bowman, Randy Bowman (Lou Ann), and Carl Kite (Linda); daughters, Susan Sipe (Eddie), and Emma Smith (Steve); 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Bowman.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Kite and Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating.
Friends and family may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to view and sign the registry. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
