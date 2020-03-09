Berlon Juanita Rice
Berlon Juanita Rice, 88, of Elkton, passed away March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH. She was born June 20, 1931, in Erwin, Tenn., to the late Zebulon and Georgia Randolf Harris.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory Rice and wife, Bonnie, and Rick Rice and fiance, Penny; daughters, Linda Fulk and husband, Dennis, Wanda Miller, Yuvonda Breeden; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Claude Edgar Rice; two brothers and five sisters.
