Bernard Allen Fansler, 79, of Mathias, WV, passed away on January 20, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on December 8, 1942 in Harrisonburg to Winfred S. and Eva Whetzel Fansler who both preceded him in death.
He was a self employed farmer for Bernard A Fansler Farms and was a member of Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church. He enjoyed going to Misty Valley and the Bergton Store to talk to friends. He was a poultry farmer, did excavating, and loved going to stock sales. He loved having his great grandchildren around. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He won the poultry grower of the year 2 times in the state of West Virginia.
After two years of dating in high school and then graduating, he married the former Doris “Dottie” Souder who survives and they were happily married for 60 years.
Also surviving are his two sons, Mike Fansler and wife Glennia of Mathias, WV, Mark Fansler and wife Lynise of Mathias, WV; grandchildren, Tiffany Fansler and husband Justin, Halea Rexrode and husband Josh, Kathy Nutter and husband J.C., Brooke Taylor and husband Mike, Brett Fansler; great grandchildren, Blake Miller, Bryce Miller, Paylynn Rexrode, Phynlee Rexrode, Clinton Nutter, Riggins Nutter, Jameson Taylor; one brother, Roger Fansler and wife Judy of Mathias; two sisters, Mary Miller and husband Jeff of Mathias, Dorothy Strawderman of Mathias; sister-in-law, Ella Biller of Timberville; nephew, Phillip Phillips “Flip” and wife Cindy of Broadway; niece, Crystal Biller of Broadway; two great nephews, Alex Phillips of Broadway and Phoenix Biller of Timberville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brother-in-laws, Stacy Strawderman and William Biller.
Reverend Jonathan Hedrick will conduct a funeral service at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway at 2 PM Tuesday. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Monday from 9 AM to 7 PM and one hour prior to the service. Masks are highly encouraged.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hardy County Emergency Authority in Baker, WV.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
