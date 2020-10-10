Bernard Thomas May, 90, of Broadway, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market, where he had been a residence since June of 2016.
He was born June 12, 1930, to the late Charles and Zana (Guyer) May in Mount Crawford, but spent his early years in Broadway.
He married the former Erma Ritchie, of Fort Seybert, W.Va. on June 3, 1951. She preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 2017.
Mr. May attended school in Broadway and was the owner of Harrisonburg Wholesale Meat and T&E Meat Market in Harrisonburg. He and his wife operated the business for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and infant son.
Surviving is a son, David May and wife, Christina, of Longs, S.C.; a daughter, Sharon Jones and husband, Ben, of Timberville; a son, Scott May and wife, Debbie, of Timberville; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Pastor's Bill Zirk, Nathan Hollenberg and LeRoy Michael will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway. There will be no services at the Grandle Funeral Home.
Tom loved people and never met a stranger.
"A man's life is not measured by his last days, but by the laughter, life and light in all the days before."
The family would like to thank the staff and and family of Shenandoah Place for the love and support during the last 4½ years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482 or the New Market Rescue Squad, 9771 S. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
