Bernece Pearl Breeden, 88, of Elkton, passed away to her Heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Gary and Melody Sours in Elkton. After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Louie Body Dementia. She was born May 3, 1932 in the Thoroughfare area of Rockingham County, Va., and was the last survivor of nine children born to the late Doc and Gussie Meadows Breeden.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Eppard, Arbutus Eppard, Alda Dean, Ina Eppard, Ruth Eppard, Magnolia Breeden, Eula Dean, and brother, Ivan Breeden.
Ms. Breeden worked at Metro Pants in Harrisonburg, Cook’s Drive-In, and retired from Ray’s Diner, both in Elkton.
She faithfully attended Hensley’s United Methodist Church and organized hymn sings for the building fund. She was a loving, friendly, and a very out going lady who enjoyed reading and ballgames. One of her biggest joys was singing Bluegrass Gospel. She will always be remembered for her beautiful voice.
She is survived by children, Ricky Breeden and wife, Vicki, Donna Samuels and husband, Pete, Barry Eppard, Rozmary Alger and husband, Eddie, and Melody Sours and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Krista Cook Swisher, Misty Rinaca and husband, Richard, Eddie Alger Jr. and wife, Sheina, Adam Alger and wife, Carrie Ann, Amanda Eppard and fiancé, Mark Cobb, Brandon “Buc” Breeden and wife, Angie, Clinton Breeden, Dustin Sours, Whitney Breeden and fiancé, Brandon Wright, Emily Sours and fiancé, DJ McDaniel, Billy Samuels III, Jonsie Alger and companion, Ariel Hammer, Katrina Gordon and husband J.W., and John Haney; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Hannah, Emma, and Aiden Rinaca, Christian and Anthony Contreras, Kinzley Cobb, Conner Miller, Olivia Breeden, Grayson Wright, Chase Swisher, Layla Forbes, Noah Samuels, Dakota Alger and fiancé, Allison Patrick, Joseph Jr. and Joslyn Alger, Tucker, Grace, and Rylan Breeden, Braydn Seekford, Aderiel Alger, and Hayden McDaniel, Aiden Haney, Audric Haney, and Brynn and Brielle Gordon; sister-in-law, Oakley Breeden, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Special thanks to Sentara RMH Hospice and her nurses Jillian and Jessica, and care givers, Emily Sours and Whitney Breeden.
Pastor Rick Robertson and grandson Eddie Alger Jr. will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton where doves will be released in her memory by her grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton or other times at the home of Gary and Melody Sours.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 871 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
For those who choose, Saturday's funeral service will be available through Zoom and the information may be found and condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
