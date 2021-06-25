Bernice Ann Bowers, 82, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Health Campus in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Bowers was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Walter Calvin and Rhoda Wenger Allman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde and Jim Allman, and a sister, Phyllis Strickler.
On March 1, 1958, she married Arthur Eugene “Art” Bowers, who also preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2016.
Bernice was a homecare provider for many years. In her last hour, she asked her kids to make her smile and laugh; she smiled as she was leaving to be with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her children, Richard Allman of Crimora; Tim Bowers and wife, Chasity, of Dayton, and Patty Bowers and wife, Karen, of Verona; and brothers, Carl Allman and wife, Mary Alice, Homer Allman and wife, Joyce, and Gary Allman and wife, Shelby.
A private graveside service will take place at Sangersville Church of the Brethren Cemetery, where Mrs. Bowers will be laid to rest next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH, 3 West, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
