Bernice Ivalee Lam Meadows, 82, of Elkton, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Feb. 10, 1939, in Page County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mamie Meadows Lam.
On June 9, 1956, she married Charles Ray Meadows, who preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2013.
Bernice previously worked in textile prior to becoming a full-time homemaker. She loved being around family and tending to her flowers.
Bernice is survived by three sons, Charles E. Meadows and companion, Amy, of Harrisonburg, Kevin Meadows of Elkton, and Michael Meadows and wife, Phyllis, of Shenandoah; two daughters, Sharon Hensley and husband, Lewis Jr., of Elkton, and Linda Breeden and husband, Allen, of Stanley; two sisters, Mary “Esther” Meadows and Elva St. Clair; 9 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Lam, and three sisters, Ruth Lam, Geneva Oliver, and Regina Meadows.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Interment will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Page County.
Friends and family may visit the funeral home on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the book and view.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
