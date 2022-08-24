Bernice Jean Custer, 92, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Naples, Fla., formerly of Berlin, Pa., died Aug. 21, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va. She was born July 21, 1930, in Garrett, daughter of Galen and Reba (Weaver) Brocht. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Geneva Decker, brother of Richard Brocht; and son-in-law, Mark Saufley.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 73 years, Donald Custer; her daughter, Tammy Saufley; grandchildren, Tiara Brown, Jonathan Saufley (Kelli Yoder); and great-grandchildren, Allyn and Hollyn Brown and Josephine Saufley.
Bernice graduated from Garrett High School in 1948 and worked for Kodak in Rochester, N.Y., before opening and operating three different restaurants with her husband. After retirement, she enjoyed a simple life surrounded by the love of her family spending time with her husband, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as being involved in Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be at Berlin I.O.O.F. Cemetery at a date to be determined.
Arrangements by Deaner Funeral Home, Berlin, Pa.
