Bernice ‘Kitty’ Cubbage Mouberry
Bernice “Kitty” Cubbage Mouberry, 61, of Elkton, received her wings and shouted into Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Ms. Mouberry was born June 19, 1959, in the Bryant Hollow area of Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Pauline Davis Cubbage and George Cubbage. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mouberry, and sisters, Fay Falls and Victoria Bryant.
Kitty attended Elkton High School and graduated in 1978. She worked customer service in the area and most recently at Wal-Mart. She loved hosting family gatherings and attending sporting events for her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Kitty was a baptized member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also loved cooking for family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Ashley Mouberry and Dominique “Andrew” Cubbage; grandchildren, Chandler Mouberry and Ashondrea “Drea” Parker; two nephews, who were like her own children, Shannon Cubbage and Dameron Cubbage; brothers, Charles Cubbage, Chris Cubbage and Leroy Davis; sisters, Vonisa Washington, Renetta McKinney and Nerita Dandridge, as well as numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A home going service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Audre King officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.
In accordance with COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
