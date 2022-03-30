Bernice L. Good
Bernice Lorraine Good, 91, of Luray, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Morning Star Lutheran Church by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Marble. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Bradley Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home.
