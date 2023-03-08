Bertha Louise Williams of Elkton, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2023. She was born in Kentucky on Oct. 17, 1928, to the late Bill and Eva King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, George Williams; great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett; seven brothers and sisters.
Her biggest accomplishment was serving the Lord and having unfailing faith in God. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years; a Deaconess in the church. The love she had for God and her family was limitless. She helped her husband George run George’s Shell for 30 years. She was an accomplished painter, seamstress, singer, doll maker and quilter. Bertha was very talented at crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her daughter, Margaret LaConia and husband, James, of Elkton; son, George Williams II and wife, Sandy, of Dayton; granddaughters, Heather Frady and husband, Ron, of Luray, Heidi Moore and husband, Steve, of Shenandoah; six great-grandchildren, Opal Sullivan, Gideon LaConia, Jeremiah Blanchette, Hannah Wynn, Lily Moore and Nicholas Moore; five great-great-grandchildren, Michael, Bella, Raelyn, Ana and Leonidas; brothers, Johnny King and Billy King, both of Elkton.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who took such good care of mom.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastors George Williams and Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 Friday, March 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences can be shared at kygers.com.
