Beryle Ann Cumbie passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., to Broadus Lee and Annie Cox Cumbie.
She moved with her family to Harrisonburg in 1936 and graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1954. She was employed in the business office of Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 27 years.
She is survived by one sister, Faye C. Kersh; two nieces, Sharon B. Shenk and Anna H. Steele; one nephew, Charles Ronald Kersh; much loved great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Teresa L. Cumbie, Crystal C. Hayden and Rachel C. Blosser; a niece, Carol K. Bruce; great-niece, Amy Shenk, and great-nephew, Patrick Kersh.
The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers who made each day brighter, as well as First Choice Hospice for their comforting presence over the last five months.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 468, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
A graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 2 pm.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
