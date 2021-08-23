Bessie Catherine Derrow, 100, a resident of Virginia Beach, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Princess Anne Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Derrow was born Feb. 25, 1921, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lelia Dillard Ritchie.
She worked for the Timberville Cannery, VMRC, and cared for individuals still living at home. She moved to Virginia Beach 20 years ago. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
She was married to Ira Derrow, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Bobbie McGarry of Virginia Beach; stepdaughter, Virginia Good; granddaughter, Lisa Wise; great-grandchildren, Corey Wise and Caroline Wise; and numerous stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Derrow was preceded in death by a son, Walter Derrow; and two stepsons, Leonard Derrow and Lewis Derrow. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a graveside service Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mayland Cemetery for family only.
Those wishing may sign the register book Thursday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.