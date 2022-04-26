Bessie Clark, 90, of Mount Sidney, passed peacefully at Bridgewater Retirement Community surrounded by many of her loving caretakers. The family would like to thank all of those fantastic employees and volunteers that cared for her during her extended stay.
Many will remember Bessie as a feisty lady with a song in her heart or a funny story to tell. She was dedicated to Church, family, and friends and was a very active member of Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church. Most of Bessie’s life was spent as a caretaker to others. She loved music, laughter, cooking, baking, quilting, crocheting and she especially found joy in helping others.
Born Oct. 18, 1931, a daughter of Jeffery and Jessie (Mays) Clark, Bessie is survived by two sisters, Shirley Huffer of Churchville and her twin, Bertie Knicely of Woodstock. She is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by a brother, Hoyle Clark and sisters, Pinky Clark, Edna Coffey, Lucille Hanger, Helen Wagner and Hazel Hirtriter.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church with Pastor Brett Isernhagen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Sidney United Methodist Church, PO Box 284, Mount Sidney, VA 24467, Weyers Cave Fire Department, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
