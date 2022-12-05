Bessie D. Senters, 92, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 3, 1930, in Louisa, Ky., to the late Clyde and Nancy Short Carter.
She was a high school graduate.
Bessie is preceded in death by her husband, Commodore D. Senters. She is survived by a son, John Senters and wife, E. Carol Senters.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
