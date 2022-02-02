Bessie Elizabeth Turner, 87, of Stanley, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Page County and was a daughter of the late William Wright and Molly Price Wright.
On March 6, 1952, Bessie married Paul Amos Turner, who died March 11, 2010.
She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Burner and husband, James, of Stanley, JoAnn Gray of Stanley, and Patricia Royston and husband, Barry, of Mechanicsville, Md.; a son, Kenneth Turner and wife, Teresa, of Stanley; four grandchildren, Tracey Gray of LaPlata, Md., Christopher Gray of Stanley, Erica Loy of Wilmington, N.C., and Jessica Dovel of Stanley; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Wayne Gray; three sisters, Mary Campbell, Gearlene Hare and Lucy Funkhouser; and six brothers, Aldine, Razz, Johnny, Rob, Alvin and Roy Wright; and a grandson, Bryan Royston.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Bradley Funeral Home by The Rev. Richard Rechichar. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.