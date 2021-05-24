Bessie Florence Burton, 88, of Luray, died Friday, May 21, 2021.
Ms. Burton was born June 13, 1932, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Lonzie Good and Della Florence Knight Good.
She is survived by three daughters, Roxanne Young and Sue Lucas, both of Stanley, and Sharon Knight of Luray; two sons, Willie Campbell and Homer "Doodle" Good, both of Luray; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Charley Burton Jr.; four sisters, Iva Good, Neva "Bob" Henry, Reda Good and Betty Nanamachr; and three brothers, Clarence, Ernest and Raymond Good.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Charles Clinedinst. Burial will be in Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the funeral home.
