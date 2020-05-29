Bessie Lee Knight, 80, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Russell Beasley and Beatrice Shifflett Beasley.
On May 10, 1958, she married John R. Knight, who preceded her in death in July 1968.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolli Beasley Sherman.
Bessie was a homemaker. She grew up in Elkton and attended Mount Olivet Christian Church. She enjoyed coloring and collecting nick nacks and doll babies.
She is survived by her four daughters, Judy Dove of Harrisonburg, Janie Patterson and husband, Kemper, of Elkton and Goldie Knight of Baltimore, Md.; sisters, Hazel Beasley of Harrisonburg, Mabel Cash of Elkton and Lois Judy “Jeannie” and husband, Jerry, of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Rescue Squad of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.