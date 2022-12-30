Bettie Lou Curry, 81, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Dec. 28, 2022.
She was born in Brandywine, W.Va., on April 21, 1941, to the late Albert and Mary Huffman Joseph.
On April 6, 1958, she married the love of her life, Donald Edward Curry, who preceded her in death Nov. 7, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Albert “Bub” Joseph Jr. and sister, Martha Frances “Frankie” Knicely.
She is survived by her four children, Yolanda Bates (Ricky), Donald “Eddie” Curry Jr., Abby Griffin (Roy), and Phil Curry; five grandchildren, Tim Hise, Mendy Roadcap (Robbie), Daniel Curry, Spencer (Molly) and Hunter Griffin; eight great-grandchildren and sister, Ramona Hummel.
Bettie served 32 years at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and retired in 2012. She had a passion for cruising the world and spending time in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Bettie at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. A service will follow with Pastor Billy Curry officiating. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Garden.
The family would like to express our thanks for the help and care given by both Acts of Kindness and Sentara Hospice.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts forever.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.