Bettie Lou Smith, 77, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence. She was born March 10, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Claude and Edith May Biller Fulk.
Bettie was a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run.
On May 2, 1960, she married Carroll H. Smith, who survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Bettie Estep and husband, Alvin, of Fulks Run, Debra Woods and husband, Richard, of Fulks Run, Carolyn Hottinger and husband, Durand, of Bergton and Sandra Smith and husband, Rusty, of Timberville; grandchildren, Brad Estep and wife, Crissy, of Mount Jackson, Tiffany Estep and friend, Steve, of Fulks Run, Raven Woods and fiancé, Brent Keener, of Ottobine, Jennifer Mongold and husband, Eric, of Mathias, W.Va., Ashley Shiflet and husband, Justin, of Fulks Run, Ryan Smith of Timberville and Brandon Smith of Timberville; great-grandchildren, Kallie Estep, Cayleb Armentrout, Rylik Armentrout, Natalie Keener, Landen Mongold, Garrett Mongold, Parker Shiflet and Hadley Shiflet; two sisters, Geniveve Holsinger of Broadway and Catherine Anderson of Broadway; sisters-in-law, Jean Fulk and Janice Fulk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bettie was preceded in death by two brothers, James Fulk and Junior Fulk; and one sister, Treva Smith.
Pastor Scott Buddee will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Mt. Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church. Burial will be at the Whitmer Family Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks will be required for those not vaccinated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.