Bettie Marie Via, 84, of Mount Sidney, and most recently of Birch Gardens Assisted Living in Staunton, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Miss Via was born in Mount Sidney, Va., on Oct. 24, 1936, a daughter of the late Rawlie Adam and Ruth Ailene (Stogdale) Via.
Bettie was a member of the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and graduated from Middle River High School in 1954, and Madison College in 1958. Bettie began her work as a teacher in the Augusta County Public Schools, first at New Hope Elementary School then transferring to Wilson Memorial High School. She later retired from Frederick County Public Schools. Bettie was a SCA Advisor, advisor for the year book committee and was the concession stand Queen at James Wood High School. She was an avid sports fan, especially basketball, and one of her greatest joys following retirement was watching her family’s children play sports.
In addition to her parents, Miss Via was preceded in death by a great-niece, Ashleigh Huff.
Surviving are four sisters, Larissa June Via, Shelvie Critzer, Helen Stogdale (Richard), and Nadine Hinebaugh; nieces and nephews, Pam Van Lear (Dallas), Ricky Stogdale (Lois), David Critzer, Sharyn Huff (Mike), Keith Stogdale (Dez), Eric Stogdale, Randall Hinebaugh (Kim), and Sherrie Eacho (Bill); great-nieces and nephews, Lee VanLear (Chrisi), Corey Stogdale (Victoria), Dave Critzer, Kyle VanLear (Katt), Michael Stogdale, Christian Huff, Katie Stogdale, Colton Stogdale, Brandon Eacho, Delaney Stogdale, Jeanna Hinebaugh, Amanda Eacho, and Krista Hinebaugh; one great-great-niece and three great-great- nephews, Addie VanLear, Easton VanLear, Huxton Stogdale, and Adam VanLear.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg by Pastor Jim Harris.
Active pallbearers will be her nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, 228 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
