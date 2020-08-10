Betty Alexander Cline, 94, of 272 E. Old Cross Road, New Market, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a hospital in Fayetteville, N.C. She was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Ambler, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Irvin Earl Hansen and Vergie Alexander.
Mrs. Cline was a retired employee of the former Aileen Inc. of New Market and a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.
She was the wife of the late Luther F. Cline and the mother of the late Susan Clinedinst of Mount Jackson.
Surviving are two sons, Earl Cline of Fayetteville, N.C., and Robert Cline of Maurertown, Va.; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Fairview Church of the Brethren at a later date.
Cremation arrangements by Cape Fear Crematory in Fayetteville.
