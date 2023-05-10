Betty A. Thompson
Betty A. Thompson, 85, of Bridgewater, died peacefully on May 8, 2023.
She was born to Stella Miller Adams and Frank Garber Adams in Staunton, Va., on May 18, 1937.
She was a member of Staunton Church of the Brethren and attended the Dayton Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1955. She was employed by numerous banks for over 40 years.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Robert E. Thompson; brother, Larry Adams (Isabel); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-niece and nephew, and many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kevin Daggett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
