Betty Alice Griffith
Betty Alice Griffith, 88, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at VMRC on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
A daughter of the late Lucretia Deavers Rhodes, she was born on July 22, 1933.
She graduated from Singers Glen High School in 1951.
On June 12, 1951, she married her husband, Francis “Lynn” Griffith. They were married for 68 years.
Betty was a homemaker, raising her two sons, and also worked with her husband at Griffith Bag Company.
Her biggest joys were spending time with family and supporting them in their various sporting and recreation events. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home throughout the continental states where they made many lifelong friends.
Betty loved flowers, reading, traveling, cooking, music, watching NASCAR on TV and a competitive card game. She loved decorating her home for all the seasons and holidays. She was an avid collector of Department 56 villages and Beanie Babies.
Her sons and grandchildren enjoyed her competitive spirit and learned from her that winning was nice, but giving your best effort was more important.
Betty was an exceptional cook. She was tireless in the kitchen preparing large meals for her family during holidays.
She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg. Her Christian beliefs served as her compass that guided her throughout her life. Love and kindness and grace were her greatest qualities, which were observed and will always be remembered by those around her as she faced debilitating illness towards the end of her life.
Betty is survived by her two sons, Larry Griffith and wife, Linda, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Gregory Griffith of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, Janet Rowland and husband, Tommy; two grandsons, Matthew Griffith and wife, Nicole, and Bryan Griffith; and four great-grandchildren, Haley Rowland, Maddie Rowland, Matthew “MJ” Griffith Jr. and Caroline Griffith.
In addition to her mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Crist Rhodes, and her beloved dog, Buffy.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with The Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 in her memory.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of VMRC Mumaw House for the loving care given to their mother over the last several years.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.