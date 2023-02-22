Betty Ann ‘Betsy’ McFadden Harvey
Betty Ann “Betsy” McFadden Harvey, 93, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Betsy was born in Ruston, La., on Dec. 30, 1929, to the late Samuel Edgar and Lois Valeria McKinstry McFadden.
She graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) and received a Master’s degree from the General Assembly’s Training School for Lay Workers (later Presbyterian School of Christian Education, now part of Union Presbyterian Seminary).
She married her husband, the late Collier Smith Harvey Jr. in 1954. Betsy and Collier served pastorates in Hillsboro, W.Va., Kingsport, Tenn., Fishersville, Va., and Salem, Va. After their daughters were in school, she worked as a substitute teacher and as a coordinator for Volunteer Emergency Families for Children (VEFC).
Betsy and Collier moved to Sunnyside Retirement Community in 1999 and became active members of Massanutten Presbyterian Church. Betsy enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening, playing bridge, and time with friends and family (especially grandchildren).
She was predeceased by her brothers, Samuel Edgar McFadden Jr. and William James McFadden. She is survived by her sister, Lois Valeria Peters, and four children: Ann Gray Harvey (Thomas Schultz) of Birmingham, Ala., Virginia “Ginger” Harvey Martin (Brian) of Rockville, Md., Lois Harvey Stanton (Tim) of Chester, Va., and Mary Harvey Tadler (John) of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Samuel Wells Martin, Ted Collier Stanton, Jessie Elizabeth Martin, Molly Ann Tadler, Corrina Julia Tadler, and Alice Collier Tadler.
The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Sunnyside and at First Choice Hospice.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at “The Highlands” at Sunnyside Retirement Community, 1130 Highlands Place, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or online at sunnyside.cc or Massanutten Presbyterian Church, 50 Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
