Betty Ann Garnett, born Feb. 6, 1925, a resident of VMRC, Harrisonburg, died on April 12, 2022. She was the daughter of Annie M. Long and Ernley W. Garnett, both deceased. She was also predeceased by sisters, Nellie Virginia and Mildred (Mindi) Garnett Elliot, and brother, LCDR Walter W. (Bill) Garnett.
Betty was a 4th generation resident of Harrisonburg and a member of the Du Bois Family Association of New Paltz, N.Y. She attended Harrisonburg High School, class of 1942 and Madison College 1943-1945. In 1945, she joined the U.S. Foreign Service and served overseas in India, Argentina, Germany and Austria. Following her overseas assignments, Betty returned to the U.S. where she had homes in Falls Church and McLean, Va.
After taking early retirement from the CIA in 1972, Betty returned to Harrisonburg where she did volunteer work and attended James Madison University (JMU) in 1973. She was later employed at JMU for 21 years as a temporary secretary in over 45 departments.
Betty enjoyed travel and visited all 50 U.S. states, driving in 48 of them as well as Canada. She is a member of Sweet Adelines International, since 1960, and remained an active member of this women’s barbershop harmony-style singing organization for over 50 years. She also sang in choirs wherever she was living. A lover of opera and folk music, she took lessons in accordion, guitar and autoharp, although she admitted to mastering none of them. She enjoyed attending Elderhostels related to her hobbies, including art glass and beadwork. A favorite pastime was combing the beaches of Rockport, Mass. for sea glass. Betty was an enthusiastic member of the Lewis & Clark Trail organization. Along with her sister, Mindi, she traced the Corps of Discovery’s journey from Camp DuBois, Ill. to Fort Clatsop, Ore. by car and motor launch.
Survivors include a niece, two nephews, four great-nephews and one great-niece. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
