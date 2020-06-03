Betty Ann (Harmon) Burns
Betty Ann (Harmon) Burns passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Broken Arrow, Okla. Betty Ann was born on April 19, 1936, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Emory W. and Reba (Grady) Harmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Harmon.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Burns; two daughters, Melissa and Heather; a son, Edward; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Harry Lee Harmon of Bridgewater and Robert Harmon of Dayton.
