Betty Ann (Shifflett) Haynes, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at White Birch.
Mrs. Haynes was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Upperville, Va., and was a daughter of the late Ralph Powell and Anna Pearl Shifflett.
She graduated from Dayton High School where she was a cheerleader, played softball, and played in the band. Betty worked for Metro Pants for 23 years and then retired from the Daily News-Record after more than 20 years of service in the Classified Ads office. She never met a stranger, and anyone who knew her was her friend. She was genuine and caring for all those who knew her. Along with her late husband, Betty was a part of the Saturday Coffee Crew at the Dayton Farmer’s Market. She was also a 30-year survivor of Lymphoma. Mrs. Haynes greatest enjoyment came from the time spent with her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harold Walter Haynes.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Haynes and wife, Teresa, of Charlottesville; daughters, Darlene Liskey of Landisville, Pa., and Brenda Wilson and husband, Dean, of Forest, Va.; brothers, Ralph Powell Shifflett Jr. and Donald Lee Shifflett; grandchildren, David Haynes, Sarah Spitzer and husband, Matthew, Drew Haynes and fiancée, Carissa James, Steffanie Elkins and husband, Ken, Heather Liskey and husband, Dan Castner, Brandi Bellau and husband, Tim, Travis Liskey and wife, Emily, Kelly Wilson and Kira Mitchell and husband, Chris; and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Niko, Rylie, Aidan, Ayla, Grete, Stephen, Henry, Cece, Miles, Madison, and Brooklyn.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Haynes was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Liskey; and her grandfather, William Clarence Shifflett.
The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to her nieces, Sylvia “Cookie” Kyger and Pam Arbogast; special friends, Linda and Jerry Swecker, Mary Anna and Frank Cline, Diane and Stanley Diehl, Pastor Dan King and wife, Janet, and the entire Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Family for their loving care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dan King officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
