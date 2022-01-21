Betty Ann Sullivan, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Betty was born Feb. 22, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Leon Sipe and Helen Dotson Rosenberger.
Betty graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1959. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon Church of Christ in Shenandoah, a lifetime member of the Avis O. Comer Auxiliary Post 8613 in Shenandoah, and a former member of the Shenandoah Women’s club. Betty was also crowned Mrs. Shenandoah Valley and participated in the Miss Virginia pageant.
On July 16, 1960 she married her husband, Joseph Sullivan Sr., who precedes her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Neil Edward Sullivan.
Betty is survived by her son, Joseph “Judson” Sullivan Jr. and wife, Julie; granddaughters, Brittany Sampson and husband, Jesse, Brooklyn Gum and husband, Austin; four great-grandsons, Michael Shifflett, Chandler Sampson, Colton Gum and Cameron Gum; great-granddaughter, Avery Shifflett; sister, Christina Koontz; and a brother, Wilbert Rosenberger.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
