Betty Ann Wease Whitmer
Betty Ann Wease Whitmer, 77, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 17, 1943, and was a daughter of the late Bill O. and Geraldine Ruth (Manning) Wease.
Betty was united in marriage on Feb. 21, 1958, to Ted Lee Whitmer Sr., who preceded her in death on April 8, 1992.
She is survived by her children, Lori Whitmer of Dayton, Chad Whitmer and wife, Laura, of Covington, Ted Lee Whitmer Jr., Jeffrey Dale Whitmer and Anthony Eugene Whitmer, all of Clifton Forge. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Quentin Whitmer and Krystal Wolfe, Jessica Whitmer, Savannah Whitmer, Sarah-Elizabeth Whitmer and David Whitmer and two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Kaden Whitmer.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Frank Harvey Whitmer, and mother-in-law, Halsie Larue Calhoun Whitmer.
Burial will be private.
