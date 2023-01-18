Betty Anne (Kline) Beckner
Betty Anne (Kline) Beckner passed away Jan. 16, 2023. She was born March 27, 1930, in Rockingham County, Va., in the Linville-Edom community near Harrisonburg. She was the daughter of Homer Reuben Kline and Goldie Marie (Summers) Kline--descendants of German immigrants from the Rhineland.
One of four children, Betty was raised on a farm in the Shenandoah Valley surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Her childhood included roaming the beautiful Valley countryside, riding horses and playing clarinet and piano. As an athletic young woman, she played basketball and other sports in high school. From her mother, she learned to be a good cook and seamstress--skills she imparted to her own daughter, Tamyra.
Betty was raised in the Church of the Brethren, where she sang, played the organ and participated in youth activities, including annual trips to Camp Bethel.
She attended Bridgewater College of Virginia. It was there she met her husband of 58 years, Winifred Edward (“Win”) Beckner, who was from near Roanoke, Va., who preceded her in death.
After living in Roanoke for several years, Betty and Win moved first to Rockingham County, then to Frederick County, Va., where they lovingly restored an antebellum home near the historic town of Winchester.
When Win was transferred by Corning Glassworks to its headquarters in upstate New York in 1967, she and her family moved to Horseheads, N.Y. While there, Betty decided to go back to school to complete her college education, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Elmira College. Later, after following Win to Durham, N.C. to start his own business, she earned a Masters in Early Childhood Education at Duke University.
For more than 20 years, Betty taught kindergarten in Durham County. Following retirement, she and Win moved to Mebane, N.C. in 1996 to be close to their son, Steve, wife, Janice and their young sons, Doug and Craig. She joined Mebane Presbyterian Church, where she was active until late 2019. No longer able to live independently, she moved to White Birch Communities back in her beloved Shenandoah Valley to be close to daughter, Tamyra in nearby Mount Crawford.
Betty and Win were able to travel extensively abroad in their later years together after earlier touring throughout the United States with their children.
In addition to son, Steven (Janice) Beckner and daughter, Tamyra (Bob) Rosen, Betty is survived by seven grandchildren, Erica Stokes of St. Louis, Mo.; Stefanie Paris of Vienna, Va.; Douglas Beckner of Charlotte, N.C.; Craig Beckner of Hendersonville, N.C.; David Rosen of Mount Crawford, Va.; Katie Miksad of Alexandria, Va., and Laura Hulse of McGaheysville, Va., as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty is also survived by her devoted sister, Cherrill (Phil) Stone of Harrisonburg, Va. She was predeceased by brothers, Ronald Kline and Donald Kline.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be observed at Mebane Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. A reception will follow in the Church Fellowship Hall. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube website.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mebane Presbyterian Church or Bridgewater College.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.