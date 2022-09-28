Betty Bly Clark, 82, of Edinburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Furnace United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The Rev. Earl Painter will officiate.
Ms. Clark was born April 7, 1940, in Mt. Olive. She was a 1959 graduate of Toms Brook High School and worked as a dairy farmer on her family farm. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Clark.
She is survived by her three children, Gary Clark of Edinburg, Mike Clark (Pauline) of Edinburg, and Pamela Foltz (Randy) of Maurertown; sister, Margaret Polk of Edinburg; grandchildren, Jesse Clark, Misty Clark, Billy Clark and Samantha Stroop; great-granddaughter, Averie Clark; nephew, Dennis Kearns; and Ronnie Hinkle Jr. (Michelle) whom Betty thought of as an adopted son.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hinkle Jr., Jesse Clark, Travis Baker, David Dodson, Tony George, and Adam Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Betty loved working on the farm, gardening, and deer watching.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
