Betty Catherine Freed, 85, of Timberville, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Freed was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Bergton to the late Roy Franklin and Lena Gochenour DeLawder. After her mother’s unexpected death when she was five, her father married Thelma Dispanet DeLawder, who was a Godsend to her and her four brothers. Betty was known as a mother to many and had unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She worked cleaning Trissels Mennonite Church and loved to sew, make quilts, and teach Sunday School classes at her church. She was a member of Timberville Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 19, 1955, she married Everett D. Freed, who preceded her in death June 11, 2016.
Mrs. Freed is survived by her sons, Lonnie Freed Sr. of Broadway, Ronnie Freed and wife, Lucy, of Bergton, David Freed Sr. and wife, Rhonda, of Timberville, Steven Freed and wife, Anna, of Timberville and Randy Freed of Timberville; a daughter, Donna Freed of Timberville; brothers, Edgar DeLawder of Broadway, Larry DeLawder of Thurmont, Md., Dwight DeLawder of Broadway, Arno DeLawder of Timberville, Kenneth DeLawder of Broadway, Tommy DeLawder of Mathias, W.Va., Gary DeLawder of Weyers Cave and Cletis DeLawder of Broadway; sisters, Linda Shifflett of Harrisonburg, Nancy Wilkens of Mathias, W.Va., Rebecca Whetzel of Bridgewater and Lois Emerson of Harrisonburg; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Freed was preceded in death by four brothers, Chester DeLawder, Lee DeLawder, Otis DeLawder and Lloyd DeLawder.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at McMullen Funeral Home with Fred Rodes officiating. Burial will follow at the Freed Family Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Mennonite Church, 368 Second Ave., Timberville, VA 22853.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of G&W Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
