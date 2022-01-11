Betty C. Strickler
Betty Corine Strickler, 88, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Vernon Bailey Berry and Beulah Irene Chrisman Berry.
Betty loved family, friends and sports. She was a graduate of Luray High School Class of 1953 and was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.
On Dec. 12, 1959, she married Leonard Wayne Strickler, who died Feb. 13, 1982.
She is survived by a sister, Maxine Williams of Luray; her daughter-in-law, Patty Strickler of Luray; a grandson, Nickolas Ballester; a granddaughter, Kristin Ballester; four great-grandsons, Dominic, Kolton, Bentley and Jaidan; one great-granddaughter, Amelia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Wayne Strickler; and a sister, Dorothy Elaine Martin.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church by the Rev. Brian Hasse and Pastor Mike Nichols, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page County Recreation Department, Luray, VA 22835.
