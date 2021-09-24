Betty Carolyn Grim Huddle, 79, of Mount Jackson, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg. She was born in Briery Branch on Feb. 1, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Earl and Virginia (Smiley) Grim.
Betty retired from Pilgrims Pride in Timberville.
She is survived by her companion of many years, Carroll Dellinger.
She is also survived by her children, Michael Lee Huddle of Newport News and Michele Lynn Huddle of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Peggy Shull of Mount Crawford and Margaret Propst of Briery Branch; three grandchildren, Tessi Huddle, Ashley Wood and Katlyn Shelton; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hannah, Aspen, Austin, Caleb and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Blanche Losh, and two brothers, Dee Grim and Charles Grim.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
