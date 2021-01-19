Betty Catherine Sites
Betty Catherine Sites, 81, of Weyers Cave, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Sites was born May 21, 1939, in Centerville, Va., and was a daughter of the late Mary Etta Craun Zigler. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Hendricks.
Betty was a member of Ray of Hope Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as treasurer. She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord. She retired from Graham Packaging as lead lady after 44 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her family was the greatest joy in her life. She also loved vacationing and Christmas.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Austin Sites; sons, Jeff Sites and fiancée, Debbie, Terry Sites and wife, Vickie, and Dennis Sites; daughters, Kay Brown and husband, Tim, and Fay Dove and husband, Brent; sisters, Nancy Myers and Carolyn Braithwaite and husband, Bill; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Jimmy Kite and Ronnie Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
