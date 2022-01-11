Betty Cave Phillips
Betty Cave Phillips, 87, of Rockingham, took residence in her promised eternal home on Jan. 10, 2022. She left behind all her pain, sorrows and tears. Perhaps she is singing in the Heavenly Choir with her son, Charles.
Miss Betty was born April 24, 1934, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter to the late Beauregard Cave and Helen Strawderman Steppe.
Betty was a gifted cook, talented bookkeeper, and passionate vocalist. Despite being hampered much of her life from chronic back pain and multiple surgeries, she demonstrated unmeasured grit, unending determination and unmatched fortitude. Mountain Valley Church and Camp Overlook were center points of her purpose and passion. Only the love for her three sons toppled this in her vision and dedication. The greatest gaze of her life, however was focused on the Cross of Jesus. Mrs. Betty had great compassion for the elderly, the needy and the broken. Her goal: “Do what no one else would do.”
On July 7, 1951, she married Johnnie Oscar Phillips, who preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2017.
Surviving are sons, J.O. Phillips and Michael Phillips and wife, Susan; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Linda Phillips.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Phillips and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Phillips.
There will be a “drive by” style visitation 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Mountain Valley United Methodist Church near Harrisonburg, where the casket will be closed. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Grandle Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Mountain Valley UMC, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to Camp Overlook Retreat and Ministries, 3014 Camp Overlook Lane, Keezletown, VA 22832.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
