Betty Deloris Hatton Turner, 92, of Waynesboro, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Waynesboro Manor Assisted Living.
She was born March 3, 1930, in Washington, D.C. and was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Hatton.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline “Jackie” Reed of Grottoes; her sons, Stanley E. Turner Jr. of Staunton and James Turner of Mount Sidney; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. Turner Sr., on Dec. 13, 1977; sons, David and Stephen Turner; and a daughter, Jody Turner.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and private services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
