Betty Driver Funkhouser
Betty Driver Funkhouser, 80, of Broadway, died March 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born July 22, 1939, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Roller Wilbert and Ressie Wood Driver. She was also predeceased by two siblings, Harold Driver and Ferne Driver Gapcynski.
In December of 1966, she married Johnny L. Funkhouser of Mount Jackson, who preceded her in death on April 17, 2016.
Surviving are a brother, Everette Driver, of Tenth Legion; four nephews, Gary Driver, Skip Driver, Frank Driver and Paul Gapcynski; one niece, Suzanne Gapcynski Wood; three great-nieces; four great-nephews; three great-great-nieces; two great-great-nephews, and her cat, Phinnaeus.
Betty was educated at Tenth Legion Elementary School, Broadway High School (Class of ‘57), Madison College (BA, 1961), and University of Virginia (M.Ed, 1971).
In 1963, Betty attended a summer session at the University of San Francisco in Guadalajara, Mexico, studying Spanish and anthropology, absorbing the culture, and loving her Mexican family with whom she resided.
The summer of 1964 found her in Boulder, Colo., at the University of Colorado, further studying anthropology of the Southwest and a drama course for another of her interests.
After graduating from Madison College in 1961, she taught English for one year at Fairfax High School. She then returned to Rockingham County, where she applied for an English position at Broadway High School. She taught there until she retired in 1996. During her time there she was the yearbook advisor for 26 years and worked in another of her loves, drama. At summer school at University of Colorado she was chosen as best play director among many candidates from many areas of the country. At Broadway, she directed the one-act play for the VHSL for several years, three times attending the One Act Play Festival and her students earning the highest honor of Superior. Betty loved teaching English, English literature, and writing. For her last eight years at BHS she taught AP English, working her students to their maximum so they could be successful in college and always feel comfortable in an advanced English class.
Johnny and Betty loved working with their students, many of whom became “family.” After retirement, traveling to the Western U.S. was a priority for them. When Johnny’s health problems became progressively worse, Betty became his primary caregiver until his death in 2016.
In her retirement, Betty enjoyed traveling the world with her best friend, Betty Gentry-Metzler. She was so grateful for what she was able to partake of in life. Reading was her significant pleasure of life with many thanks to her favorite classic English author Thomas Hardy and modern author Ruth Rendell. Her passion has always been animals, especially wildlife and cats. She is survived by many of her barn cats.
At her request, Betty was cremated.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns.
A guestbook will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway anytime after 10 a.m. Thursday.
The family asks memorial donations be made in her honor to Cat’s Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
