Betty Elaine Shipe, 78, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Aug.18, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Shipe was born March 6, 1945, in Lost City, W.Va. and was a daughter of the late Naman Ard and Cody Mae Ritchie Combs.
She retired from Rockingham County Schools where she worked in the cafeteria. She loved to play bingo, make cakes, and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Brethren Church.
On May 26, 1962, she married Harry Lee Shipe, who preceded her in death May 16, 2016.
Surviving are her children, Mary Shipe of Singers Glen and Harry Shipe Jr. of Rockingham; sisters, Wanda Lee Showalter and husband, Paul, of Mount Clinton and Judy Kay Moore and husband, Robert, of Bridgewater; a brother-in-law, John Shipe of Rockingham; grandchildren, Megan Parmalee and Shane Parmalee; and great-grandchildren, Caden Crawford, Madelyn Crawford and Lacey Crawford.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shipe was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Good and Louise Bowman; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Shipe.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Linville Cemetery with Pastor Terry Wyant-Vargo officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
