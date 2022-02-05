Betty Elaine Neale, 74, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Betty was born on March 20, 1947, a daughter of the late Beatrice (Eavey) and Aubrey Kiracofe.
She was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren. She worked for Marshalls for 25 years, and at Costco for 5 years. She loved to travel to Pigeon Forge with her sister Carol and daughter, Diane. She also enjoyed the beach, flea markets, and yard sales.
On June 20, 1964, she was united in marriage to Robert Martin Neale, who preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2021.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Diane Botkin and husband, Dave, of Mt. Sidney; a son, Keith Neale of Bridgewater; sister, Carol Lam of Rockingham; three granddaughters, Adrienne Raines, Autumn Neale, and Ashley Miller; four great grandchildren, Verity and Royalty Jessie, and Wyatt and Trenton Miller, that she loves with all her heart.
She is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Patricia Yvonne Neale.
There are no formal services scheduled at this time.
The family would like to thank Dr. Degene at Sentara RMH and the Wellness Unit at Bridgewater home for their care of Betty.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.