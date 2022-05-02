Betty Elizabeth Good Campbell departed this earthly life April 29, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port after battling dementia for years.
Betty was born March 7, 1940, in Rockingham County to the late Wilmer Jasper and Addie Elizabeth Breeden Good. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Leo Campbell, and son, Barry William Campbell; five sisters, Lou Emma Stover, Pansy Shifflett, Helen Kisling, Nellie Meadows and Ann Fielding; and five brothers, Charles "Bob", Gene, Robert, Cecil, and W.C. Good.
Betty is survived by a sister, Delores Frazier of Gainesville Va.; many nieces and nephews from both sides of the families. Four of her nephews, Donnie Shifflett, Joe Stover, Eddie Secrist, and Roger Good helped care for Betty the last 2 ¾ years until she fell and had to be admitted to the hospital. Special individuals who touched Betty's life were Rebecca Jenkins, Troy, Lisa, Tyler, and Summer Pence.
Betty married Ivan Leo Campbell Jan. 31, 1959, and instantly became a lifelong homemaker. There was never an idle for Betty. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah where she served on many committees. Betty was in charge of keeping the membership records of past and present members, responsible for ordering flowers for the church, roses for mothers on Mother's Day, and treat bags for fathers on Father's Day.
Betty was seamstress for the church, which included making the costumes for the Christmas and Easter Dramas. Betty was also secretary for the Shenandoah Moose Lodge 2176 for years. Betty had many hobbies. Some were crocheting, reading, cooking, and attending all type of sport events. She was an avid fan of Page County High School athletics and enjoyed watching ballgames on her TV.
Having lost her son at age 16 in a car accident, the light of Betty's world revolved around children especially the ones that she cared for in her home.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday May 3, 2022, at Christ United Methodist in Shenandoah with the Rev. Stephen Creech officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Christ UMC, 211 Central Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or the Page County High School Athletic Department, (In Memory of Barry W. Campbell), 184 Panther Drive, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
