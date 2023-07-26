Betty Ellingson Kelly, age 95, of Brightview Independent Living in Staunton, Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Augusta Health Hospital in Staunton, Va.
Betty was born Aug. 2, 1927, to Benford and Alice (Feldt) Ellingson in Carpenter, Iowa.
Her parents were descendants of Norwegian and German Pioneer families who settled in Mitchell and Worth Counties, Iowa. After the 9th grade, she moved to Waterloo, Iowa and graduated from East High in 1945. She attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. A last-minute switch on a blind double date with her cousin (to resolve height issues) led to a 72-year marriage to Bernard W. Kelly beginning in 1950. In June of 1968, the Kellys moved into their home at 10th & Independence SE in Washington, D.C.
Betty began work in 1956 as a secretary for the law firm Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C. initially in the Union Trust Building and retired in 1997.
The Kellys moved to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia in 2018. Betty enjoyed taking classes at the Smithsonian, travel and learning about family history as well as spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C. for many years and attended Sunday services at Brightview on a regular basis. She was also a member of the Norwegian Hallinglag group.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bernard Kelly, of Staunton, Va.; sons, Michael (Sandra) Kelly of Vinton, Iowa and Sean (Barbara) Kelly of Elkins, W.Va.; grandson, Elling (Stephanie) Kelly and great-grandchildren, Duane, Annabelle and Callie of Burketown, Va. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara (Bill) Herzog of Weatherby Lake, Mo. as well as her extended family of nephews and nieces as well as many friends left to mourn her loss. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Lucille Olson, Mildred Sipes, Mary Ann Nethers and Bonnie Ellingson.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be directed to the Nature Conservacy (preserve.nature.org) or to a charity of your choice.
Grandle Funeral Home of Broadway, Va. is assisting with arrangements. A graveside service, led by Pastor Christopher Knoedler, is planned for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairview Church Cemetery (Endless Caverns) 484 Fairview Church Road, Timberville, Va., where she will be interred.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.